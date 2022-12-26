'Really about grounding ourselves': The start of Kwanzaa highlights seven principals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven night celebration honoring African American culture and traditions.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how it's being celebrated in our area.

"Do you remember what the colors mean we talked about this morning?"

As Christmas and Hanukkah comes to an end, Kwanzaa is just beginning.

"Too often we think of the holidays as vacation, food and gifts. That's the opposite of what Kwanzaa is actually about. And it's really about grounding ourselves in the seven principles," said Gilo Kwesilogan, who brought his son.

The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose creativity and faith.

In Evanston at the Fountain Square, Kwanzaa was recognized with a human size Kinara, a seven candle holder. The black candle was lit Monday, which represents the people or unity.

Kwesilogan brought his 6-year-old to learn more.

"Here in Evanston, to me, represents the unification and the partnerships between the Jewish people, because it's the last day of Hanukkah and the first day of Kwanzaa. So to me, that signify's the historical alliance," Kwesilogan said.

In the Calumet Heights neighborhood, this younger generation is learning about the important of Kwanzaa at the Bronzville Children's Museum.

"It's so important for everybody, and especially our African American brothers and sisters, to understand wonderful principles by which they can live and help others," said Peggy Montes, Bronzville Children's Museum founder and president.

Several families participated singing, story telling, face painting and listening to Kwanzaa inspired music. Gretchen Bright brought her granddaughter and niece to the museum to learn about their culture.

"It exposes our children to something good. Often times you people say, 'oh I didn't know about this' or 'I didn't know about that.' Well, if you come here, you'll learn," Bright said.

Kwanzaa is a culture holiday, not a religious holiday, that's celebrated for seven days.

December 26 marks the first day of Kwanzaa and the last day of Hanukkah, the perfect opportunity to blend the two... Posted by City of Evanston Illinois Government on Friday, December 23, 2022