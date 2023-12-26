Watch CBS News
Kwanzaa celebrations take place in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is the start of Kwanzaa.

It celebrates the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, and faith.

"We are really bringing people together, uniting people around the city. That's been my goal as we celebrate Kwanzaa, these seven principles you know? Understand that each and every one of us has something to give and something to offer to the people of Chicago."

Mayor Brandon Johnson attended the group Chi-Village's inaugural Kwanzaa celebration to help kick off the holiday.


Events are taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Stadium on 102nd and Cottage Grove.


December 26, 2023

