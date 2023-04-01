Attorney Generals call to end existing LGBTQ+ blood donation policy
CHICAGO (CBS) – Twenty-two Attorneys General, including Illinois' Kwame Raoul, are calling for an end to the FDA's blood donation policy they say stigmatizes the LGBTQ+ community.
The current policy recommends barring gay and bisexual men from donating blood and plasma within three months of their most recent sexual encounter.
The Attorneys General supports a proposed policy that would use a risk-based model for all donors.
Every blood donation is tested for a number of infectious diseases – including HIV.
