Attorney Generals call to end existing LGBTQ+ blood donation policy

Attorney Generals calling for end to current blood donation policy for LGBTQ+ community

Attorney Generals calling for end to current blood donation policy for LGBTQ+ community

Attorney Generals calling for end to current blood donation policy for LGBTQ+ community

CHICAGO (CBS) – Twenty-two Attorneys General, including Illinois' Kwame Raoul, are calling for an end to the FDA's blood donation policy they say stigmatizes the LGBTQ+ community.

The current policy recommends barring gay and bisexual men from donating blood and plasma within three months of their most recent sexual encounter.

The Attorneys General supports a proposed policy that would use a risk-based model for all donors.

Every blood donation is tested for a number of infectious diseases – including HIV.