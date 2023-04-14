Illinois A.G. Kwame Raoul, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson meet to discuss city issues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's incoming mayor met with the state's Attorney General to talk about public safety, including the topics of gun trafficking, the consent decree and organized crime.
In joint statements, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul got together with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson discussed how the new administration can collaborate with the state on what Johnson's office said are a host of issues facing Chicagoans.
"We agreed to work together in the coming months to enforce constitutional policing standards, improve officer wellness and prevent violent crime across the city. Specifically, we will work to expeditiously implement the consent decree to improve trust in law enforcement and increase police effectiveness, as well as address the epidemic of gun violence and support those affected by violent crimes.
"This morning we had a productive meeting to discuss crucial public safety issues facing Chicago. We underlined the importance of collaboration between the Attorney General's office and the Mayor's office in improving public safety for all Chicago residents.
"We will also work together to build on the crucial work of the Attorney General's Organized Retail Crime Task Force and improve collaborations to protect consumers and prioritize environmental justice initiatives."
