Kroger, Walgreens recall pain medications over faulty child-proofing

/ CBS Chicago

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

There's nothing wrong with the medication, but the bottles don't meet standards for child resistance.

That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.

All the bottles are branded either Walgreens or Kroger.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC's website, as well as Kroger and Walgreens' websites.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 2:10 PM

