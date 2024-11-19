Kris Vire, Chicago arts writer and theatre critic, dies at 47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kris Vire, a veteran Chicago theatre critic and arts writer has died after a long battle of cancer.

Vire was 47. His death on Monday was reported on Facebook by his longtime partner, Joe Torres.

A native of Fayetteville Arkansas, Vire attended the University of Arkansas before moving to Chicago in 2001. Speaking to American Theatre in 2018, Vire said he arrived in Chicago as a "lapsed actor," and fell into theatre criticism "through the back door" as he tried to network with the local theatre community.

In 2003, Vire helped found the Gapers Block news site. He told American Theatre that he started writing theatre news with Gapers Block, and joined Time Out Chicago as a freelance theatre critic and reporter when the Chicago edition of the magazine launched in 2005.

He joined the staff as a theatre critic in 2007, and eventually became senior editor.

At Time Out Chicago, Vire wrote not only about theatre, but also comedy, dance, film, LGBTQ events and issues, and travel, among other subjects.

Vire parted ways with Time Out Chicago in 2018, and went on to serve as arts and culture editor for Chicago Magazine. He has also written for the New York Times, the Chicago Sun-Times, Fodor's Travel, The Guardian, American Theatre, and PerformInk. He also published the "Storefront Rebellion" Substack newsletter with exclusive reviews of Chicago stage productions.

Vire also appeared frequently as a guest on radio and television, including appearances on CBS Chicago's newscasts.

In the Facebook post announcing Vire's passing, Torres wrote that Vire had spent the last year battling metastatic colon and esophageal cancer at the same time—all while keeping up with his freelance writing and editing career.

Vire's most recent Chicago Magazine feature ran on Monday, Nov. 4, showcasing photographer Mark Ballogg and his pictures of artists' workspaces.

Torres wrote that Vire was always proud of his role as an advocate for the stage in Chicago.

"One of my great regrets for Kris is that he did not get the opportunity to be a stronger voice in the last few years. The few staff/full-time writing and editing opportunities that appeared in major Chicago media outlets over the past few years were often down to him and a very small pool of competitors," Torres wrote. "Kris had countless ideas for covering, challenging, and advocating for the Chicago arts and culture scene. We often lamented the decimation of arts and culture news desks across the country over the years by private equity firms—Chicago certainly wasn't spared."

Torres wrote that last play he and Vire saw together was "Primary Trust" at the Goodman Theatre."

A private, invitation-only celebration of life for Vire will be held at a future date, Torres wrote.