CBS 2's Kris Habermehl celebrates 30 years as radio voice of Chicago's Air and Water Show

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl celebrates 30 years as voice of Chicago's Air and Water Show
CBS 2's Kris Habermehl celebrates 30 years as voice of Chicago's Air and Water Show 02:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2's Kris Habermehl is celebrating his 30th year as the radio voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show. 

He has held this iconic role, taking you through the incredible sights and sounds in the air and on the water.

"It is absolutely my favorite time of the year," Habermehl said. 

You can tune into WBBM Newsradio to hear Habermehl this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei will be reporting live along North Avenue Beach Saturday for the show. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:43 AM

