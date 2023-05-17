Watch CBS News
Local News

Kraft Heinz to unveil customizable sauce dispenser for restaurants

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Kraft Heinz announces new customizable sauce dispenser
Kraft Heinz announces new customizable sauce dispenser 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kraft Heinz has created a new type of customizable sauce dispenser that will debut the National Restaurant Association Show, which starts Saturday at McCormick Place.

The Chicago-based food company's new dispenser for restaurants, called the Heinz Remix, will allow people to use a touchscreen to personalize sauces, with more than 200 potential combinations.

Consumers will be able to start with a range of "bases," including ketchup, ranch, 57 sauce, or barbecue sauce; add "enhancers," such as jalapeno, smoky chipotle, buffalo, and mango – at a low, medium, or high intensity level.

After its debut at the restaurant show, Kraft Heinz plans a pilto program at select restaurants from late 2023 to early 2024.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.