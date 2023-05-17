Kraft Heinz to unveil customizable sauce dispenser for restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kraft Heinz has created a new type of customizable sauce dispenser that will debut the National Restaurant Association Show, which starts Saturday at McCormick Place.

The Chicago-based food company's new dispenser for restaurants, called the Heinz Remix, will allow people to use a touchscreen to personalize sauces, with more than 200 potential combinations.

Consumers will be able to start with a range of "bases," including ketchup, ranch, 57 sauce, or barbecue sauce; add "enhancers," such as jalapeno, smoky chipotle, buffalo, and mango – at a low, medium, or high intensity level.

After its debut at the restaurant show, Kraft Heinz plans a pilto program at select restaurants from late 2023 to early 2024.