Burglar breaks into Wicker Park vintage clothing store in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglar broke into a vintage clothing store in Wicker Park overnight, leaving an expensive mess to clean up and repair.

Police said a man damaged the front gate and shattered the window at Kokorokoko at Milwaukee and Paulina around 1:15 a.m.

Store owner Ross Kelly said display cases were damaged, and lots of merchandise was stolen.

Kelly said it will take thousands and thousands of dollars to recover from what seems to be a retail crime wave.

"It's like non-stop in this neighborhood, or just around on Milwaukee Avenue in this neighborhood in general. There's just a non-stop spree of this happening at this point; burglaries, people driving cars into businesses. Yeah, it just never seems to end," he said.

Kelly said police arrived in a just a few minutes, but the burglar got away.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.