Police investigate break-in at Kohl's store in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating a break-in at a department store in Crystal Lake early Friday morning.

Crystal Lake police said around 2 a.m., police were notified of an alarm at the Kohl's Department store, located at 5420 Northwest Highway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the front glass of the store was broken out.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Tipsters can also anonymously text the word CLPDTIP to 847411.