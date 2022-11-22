Watch CBS News
2 cars stolen from dealership in Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two cars were stolen from a Skokie dealership early Tuesday morning. 

Skokie police were called to Klean Motorsports on Dempster after a burglar alarm went off around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves drove off in the two stolen cars and the car they arrived in. The owner said they were customers' cars and not ones owned by the dealership.  

The owner said the thieves broke in through the back garage door.

"This is the 5th time this year we've gotten broken into and nothing's been done about it," Owner Asim Ali said. "I'm just frustrated now."

It's the second time this dealership has been targeted in less than three weeks.

