Cars from Klairmont Kollections roll onto Navy Pier this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- History on wheels will be rolling onto Navy Pier for a very special car show this weekend.
It's organized by Klairmont Kollections, a classic car museum, and non-profit in Belmont Cragin.
The museum president said the show, and the museum as a whole, are part of an effort to inspire young students.
"Aside from the cars being cool to look at, they are representations of the science, tech, art of that time in which they were created," said Robert Olson, President of Klairmont Kollections. "One of the most organic things we can do is get young minds into the museum and plant that seed of interest."
The retro rides experience will be at Navy Pier from Friday through Sunday. Admission is $15.
