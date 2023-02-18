Watch CBS News
Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum at Navy Pier runs through Wednesday

Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum bringing retro cars to Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look retro at Navy Pier thanks to Chicago's Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum.

Retro rides is rolling into the pier today featuring dozens of classic cars.

Families and guests of all ages are invited to take a ride through automotive history. Some of the oldest car models date back to 1918.

The event runs through Wednesday.

Tickets start at $15. 

