Kinzinger Does Not Think Meadows Turned Over All Texts To Jan. 6 Committee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger addressed bombshell text messages between the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

One day before Biden was declared the winner, Ginni Thomas texted Meadows, "Do not concede."

The next week she told him, "...America's constitutional governance" is "at the precipace" and "Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest heist of our history."

Meadows responded, "I will stand firm. We will fight until there is no fight left... Thanks for all you do."

Sunday on "Face the Nation," Kingzinger didn't rule out issues a subpoena for Thomas.

"Even though it's the political realm, it's not driven by a political motivation. It's driven by facts," sadi Kinzinger. "So when it comes to any potential future calling of Ms. Thomas, we'll take a look at what the evidence is, and we'll make a decision and you all will know as soon as we do. What I don't want to do is get into speculating too miuch because I think it is important that we have answers for the American people in a factual way here."

Kingzinger said he does not think Meadows actually turned over all of the texts to committee. The Department of Justice is considering contempt charges against Meadows for not cooperating in the investigation.