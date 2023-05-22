6 kids hospitalized after being locked in hot van in Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six children were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon, after they were found locked inside a hot van in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The property manager at the Park Colony apartment complex said a tenant called her to tell her the kids were screaming for help, so she immediately ran outside and called 911.

"They had no water, no food that I could see, and the car was locked," Melissa Compton said. "So many tenants responded, bringing water and food out to the kids. We were passing it through the windows while we waited for the police to come."

The children's ages range from 1 to 7 years old. Compton said the children and their father do not live at the apartment complex.

No word yet on whether their father will be charged.