Kids Above All is kicking off holiday gift drive

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Kids Above All, a local nonprofit, kicks off their holiday gift drive Monday.

The organization is building better lives for young people and families in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake counties. They are seeking donations of new toys, books and clothes for kids of all ages.

The toy drive runs through December 13.

You can drop off donations at the Kids Above All's A Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines at 1801 E. Oakton St.

You can get more information at kidsaboveall.org.