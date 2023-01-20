Police warn of string of Hyundai and Kia thefts on West and Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago Police are warning people who live on the West and Northwest Sides of a recent string of thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5, at least 22 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen in the 25th (Grand Central) police district:

1600 block of N. Cicero on January 1, 2023 at 3 a.m.

4600 block of W. North Ave. on January 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

2300 block of N. Keeler on January 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

1600 block of N. Natchez on January 2, 2023 at 3 p.m.

4400 block of W. Cortland on January 3, 2023 at 12 a.m.

1600 block of N. Lamon on January 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.

3000 block of N. Harlem on January 3, 2023 at 10 p.m.

3000 block of N. Nottingham on January 4, 2023 at 12 a.m.

2100 block of N. Nashville on January 4, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

2900 block of N. Natchez on January 4, 2023 at 4 a.m.

1400 block of N. Cicero on January 4, 2023 at 3 pm

4400 block of N. Deming on January 4, 2023 at 4 p.m.

1300 block of N. Lawndale on January 4, 2023 at 6 p.m.

2900 block of N. Mason on January 4, 2023 at 6 p.m.

2200 block of N. Central on January 4, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

6700 block of W. Wrightwood on January 4, 2023 at 10 p.m.

6100 block of W. Diversey on January 5, 2023 at 2 a.m.

4800 block of W. St Paul on January 5, 2023 at 8 a.m.

1900 block of N. Tripp on January 5, 2023 at 5 p.m.

4800 block of W. Potomac on January 5, 2023 at 6 p.m.

1700 block of N. Laramie on January 5, 2023 at 8 p.m.

1200 block of N. Massasoit on January 5, 2023 at 11 p.m.

Each of the crimes involved multiple thieves wearing dark clothing and masks. The car thieves were able to get in through an unlocked door or by breaking a window, and then forcing open the steering column to start the vehicle and drive off. Police said the thefts only involve vehicles requiring a key to start the engine.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.

In December, the CBS 2 Investigators told you about a class action lawsuit against the two car manufacturing companies for a lack of engine immobilizers making them easier to steal without a key.