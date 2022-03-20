Kenosha school security guard resigns over footage showing him kneeling on 12-year-old girl's neck while breaking up fight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who also worked school security has resigned over footage showing him kneeling on the neck of a 12-year-old girl while he was breaking up a fight.

The Kenosha Unified School District released video of the March 4 incident Saturday after the officer resigned from the district.

It shows one girl get up and say something to the 12-year-old girl during lunch. The 12-year-old then stands up, there is a fight, and that's when the officer attempts to break it up. The video appears to show him with his knee on the 12-year-old's neck as he holds her to the ground before standing her up and walking her out of the cafeteria.

Earlier this week, the 12-year-old's father and attorney called for the officer to face charges.

"She did not deserve what happened to her, and she also does not deserve the attention that this event can create," said Attorney Drew DeVinney.

"She's humiliated. She's traumatized. Every day I have to hear, 'Daddy, I don't want to go to school,'" said Jerrel Perez, the girl's father.

The attorney said Kenosha police are recommending charges be filed against the 12-year-old.

The family is planning to file a lawsuit.

Both the school and Kenosha Police continue to investigate the incident.