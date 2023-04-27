Watch CBS News
Kenosha police rescue 84-year-old driver after minivan bursts into flames

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- Police pulled a driver to safety in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week after a minivan erupted in flames.

On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., officers on Sheridan Road near 12th Avenue and 73rd Street spotted a minivan with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from the wheel.

Officers tried to pull over the van, but it did not stop, police said.

Video showed officers following the van as it bursts into flames under a railroad overpass – leaving a trail of fire behind it.

Last night just after 9:00pm KPD observed a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from the wheel. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the 84 year old operator did not stop. The minivan erupted in flames and became engulfed with fire. The minivan stopped and with selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety! Nobody sustained any major injuries. Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community.

Posted by Kenosha Police Department on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The minivan finally stopped in front of St. Mark's Auditorium and School, where officers ran up and yelled at the driver to get out – and pulled the driver to safety.

The 84-year-old driver walked out safely, and no one suffered major injuries, police said.

