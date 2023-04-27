Kenosha police rescue 84-year-old driver after minivan bursts into flames
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- Police pulled a driver to safety in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week after a minivan erupted in flames.
On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., officers on Sheridan Road near 12th Avenue and 73rd Street spotted a minivan with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from the wheel.
Officers tried to pull over the van, but it did not stop, police said.
Video showed officers following the van as it bursts into flames under a railroad overpass – leaving a trail of fire behind it.
The minivan finally stopped in front of St. Mark's Auditorium and School, where officers ran up and yelled at the driver to get out – and pulled the driver to safety.
The 84-year-old driver walked out safely, and no one suffered major injuries, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.