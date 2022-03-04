Kenosha man found unconscious after crashing stolen vehicle in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An accused carjacker is in critical condition after crashing a stolen PT Cruiser on Friday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff's office said around 1 a.m. deputies found the 20-year-old Kenosha man unconscious after crashing the car overnight in Volo, in Lake County.

The Chrysler was taken from a Round Lake Beach woman minutes earlier.

The victim says she pulled over to help a man she thought was a stranded driver.

The offender was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges for the offender are pending.