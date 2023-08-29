Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies rescue family from Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- Two Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were recognized for their bravery Monday after saving a family from a near-drowning in Lake Michigan the day before.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christopher Bischoff were off duty at with their families - when they noticed two children and their mother in distress in the water off Simmons Island. The water was about 9 feet deep in the area.

The deputies jumped in - swimming 60 yards in up to 4-foot waves and a known rip current at the location. They first found the children, who were beginning to go under the water when the deputies rescued them and began bringing them back to shore.

As they went back to shore with the juveniles, the deputies passed the mother – who was already beginning to drown. Deputy Schwuchow instructed the mother on how to float on her back, and the deputy said she would return for her.

After bringing the juveniles to shore, Schwuchow went back to bring the mother back to land.

Deputy Kelsey Schwuchow Kenosha County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Christopher Bischoff Kenosha County Sheriff's Office

Everyone involved – including the deputies – was taken to the hospital. Everyone is expected to be okay.