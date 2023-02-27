Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennedy Expressway crash: 4 injured in 6-car pileup near Montrose

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when six vehicles collided late Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

Illinois State Police said, shortly before 11:40 a.m., troopers responded to a six-vehicle crash on the inbound Kennedy near Montrose Avenue.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed as police investigated the crash, and the right lane of the expressway reopened around noon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.