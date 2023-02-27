Kennedy Expressway crash: 4 injured in 6-car pileup near Montrose
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when six vehicles collided late Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.
Illinois State Police said, shortly before 11:40 a.m., troopers responded to a six-vehicle crash on the inbound Kennedy near Montrose Avenue.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes were closed as police investigated the crash, and the right lane of the expressway reopened around noon.
