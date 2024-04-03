1 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash on Kennedy Expressway; ramp to Eisenhower closed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and three others were injured Wednesday morning in a crash on southbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.

Two vehicles crashed shortly after 11 a.m. near the inbound Kennedy Expressway ramp to the Eisenhower Expressway.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed four people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition. Police confirmed one person later died.

Illinois State Police shut down the ramp from the inbound Kennedy to the Eisenhower while troopers investigate the crash.