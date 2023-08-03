New ramp closures coming for Kennedy Expressway repaving project

Expect ramp closures on the Kennedy Expressway next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taking the Kennedy Expressway is about to get even more complicated.

Starting next week, there will be new ramp closures as part of the ongoing three-year repaving project on the Kennedy.

Inbound ramps on Irving Park, Sacramento, and Webster will all shut down Monday at 6 a.m.

The Webster ramp will reopen in two weeks, but the other two will stay closed until mid-September.

There will be detours posted to help drivers get around.