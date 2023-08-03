Watch CBS News
Local News

New ramp closures coming for Kennedy Expressway repaving project

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Expect ramp closures on the Kennedy Expressway next week
Expect ramp closures on the Kennedy Expressway next week 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taking the Kennedy Expressway is about to get even more complicated.

Starting next week, there will be new ramp closures as part of the ongoing three-year repaving project on the Kennedy.

Inbound ramps on Irving Park, Sacramento, and Webster will all shut down Monday at 6 a.m.

The Webster ramp will reopen in two weeks, but the other two will stay closed until mid-September.

There will be detours posted to help drivers get around.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.