Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side Pastor Corey Brooks for community center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.

Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.

Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October.

"We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here," Brooks said.

Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.

The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 5:44 PM

