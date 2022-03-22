Watch CBS News

Keegan Thompson takes mound as Cubs beat Reds in Cactus League

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Keegan Thompson started on the mound for the Cubs as they took on the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus League play on Monday.

Thompson struck out three over two scoreless innings – including a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play in the first.

Mike Moustakas hit a homer to right field to bring the Reds into the lead in the sixth, but the Cubs had two more runs in the eighth and won 3-2.

