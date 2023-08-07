Jury selection to begin for CPD officer and his sister for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a Chicago police officer and his sister accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Karol and Agnieszka Chwiesiuk rejected plea offers, and will be the first Illinois defendants in the Jan. 6 riot to take their case to trial.

Federal prosecutors say the two were caught on surveillance video after they broke into the Capitol, and the pair also took selfies while inside the building.

Federal prosecutors say Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk took pictures of himself wearing a beige sweatshirt with a CPD emblem while taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. (Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Karol was wearing a hoodie with a Chicago Police Department logo at the time. He's been on unpaid status with the department since his arrest in June of 2021.

According to the charges filed in U.S. District Court in D.C., Chwiesiuk sent a friend a text message on Jan. 6 saying he was in D.C., and claiming:

"Knocked out a commie last night. Don't tell."

Other messages he sent that day included:

"There's so many blacks here I'm actually in disbelief."

"We inside the capitol lmfao"

"N**** don't snitch"

Federal authorities say this cell phone image shows Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the Capitol Crypt during the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Attorney's Office

Also in the federal charges, authorities said photos show he entered the office of Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon.)

Another photo appears to show Chwiesiuk outside with the same clothing but also with a Chicago Police logo clearly visible on his sweatshirt.

The federal complaint shows that agents used geolocation data to track his moves to and from D.C. that week.

Tim Grace, Chwiesiuk's attorney retained through the Fraternal Order of Police, has said his client did not incite violence.

"He was exercising his First Amendment rights, and he recognizes that perhaps breaching the steps of the Capitol went a little too far. He did not engage in any violence," Grace said after Karol's arrest in 2021. "No one has accused him of any violence. He said he followed the crowd in there, looked around, took some pictures."

"He's disappointed he didn't use better judgement," Grace added.

Federal prosecutors say Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk took pictures of himself wearing a beige sweatshirt with a CPD emblem while taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. (Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Nearly 40 people from Illinois have been charged for their roles in the Capitol attack. Most have taken plea deals to resolve their cases, while at least two others were convicted at bench trials after stipulating to the facts of their cases.

The longest sentence for an Illinois defendant so far was the 51 months in prison given to Kevin Lyons, who broke into then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after storming the capitol, and then stole a wallet and a photo of Pelosi with the late Congressman John Lewis.