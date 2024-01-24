Melting ice on Kankakee River poses flooding risk for residents 50 miles southwest of Chicago

Melting ice on Kankakee River poses flooding risk for residents 50 miles southwest of Chicago

Melting ice on Kankakee River poses flooding risk for residents 50 miles southwest of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The level of ice has been decreasing along the Kankakee River days after frigid temperatures led to an ice jam and flooding.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that "conditions continue to gradually improve on the river, with two active channels of water on both sides of Bardwell Island (where the initial ice jams formed) causing ice to degrade."

Still, a large portion of the river "remains covered with solid ice," the EMA said.

Kankakee River Ice Jam Update:

Conditions continue to gradually improve on the river, with two active channels of water on both sides of Bardwell Island (where the initial ice jams formed) causing ice to degrade. A large portion of the river remains covered with solid ice. pic.twitter.com/YBJJ4jhgI2 — Will County Emergency Management Agency (@WillCountyEMA) January 22, 2024

But as the ice decreases, there are even more flooding concerns for residents along the river as the ice is expected to "begin rapidly melting this week."

CBS 2 has been tracking the ice jam near Wilmington over the past week.

Will County emergency officials said they've used warm water siphons from a local nuclear power plant to help melt the ice. But the melted ice and rain this week could make for a higher flooding risk for the area.

Residents who live along the river were warned to be ready for rapidly changing conditions this week.