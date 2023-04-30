Kankakee man charged with murder, dismembering body

Remains of missing man found in Kankakee County salvage yard

Remains of missing man found in Kankakee County salvage yard

Remains of missing man found in Kankakee County salvage yard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kankakee man is facing charges of murder and dismembering a body.

On Wednesday, Bradley Police found human remains in a salvage yard in Kankakee County.

Police identified the body as 49-year-old Randall Robinson II of Manteno.

Robinson had been missing for more than a month.

Anthony Gulley, 37, was arrested and is being held without bond.