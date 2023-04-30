Watch CBS News
Kankakee man charged with murder, dismembering body

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kankakee man is facing charges of murder and dismembering a body. 

On Wednesday, Bradley Police found human remains in a salvage yard in Kankakee County. 

Police identified the body as 49-year-old Randall Robinson II of Manteno. 

Robinson had been missing for more than a month. 

Anthony Gulley, 37, was arrested and is being held without bond. 

