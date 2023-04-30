Kankakee man charged with murder, dismembering body
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kankakee man is facing charges of murder and dismembering a body.
On Wednesday, Bradley Police found human remains in a salvage yard in Kankakee County.
Police identified the body as 49-year-old Randall Robinson II of Manteno.
Robinson had been missing for more than a month.
Anthony Gulley, 37, was arrested and is being held without bond.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.