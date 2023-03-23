Kane County officials warn of scammer targeting people in Zoom court hearings

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Kane County officials issued a warning Wednesday about a recent online court scam.

Residents are getting calls from someone claiming to be a lawyer or a public official during their Zoon court calls.

The scammer sends messages to people through the Zoom chat – asking the person to make a call, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's and Sheriff's offices.

On the phone, the scammer asks for photocopies of a driver's license, bank statements, and paystubs – and tells the caller to pay them through Cash App, Zelle Pay, Apple Pay, or gift cards. The scammer says this will help the person resolve their court case.

The public is reminded that the person is a scammer and does not work for Kane County or any judges.

Anyone who knows who the scammer might be should call the Kane County Sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.