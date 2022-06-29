Kane County Sheriff's Deputies investigating blown up mailbox in Auora Township

CHICAGO (CBS) – Kane County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for the person who blew up a mailbox attached to a residence on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of an exploded mailbox in the 600 block of Gilbert Terrace around 1:30 a.m. in unincorporated Aurora Township.

Authorities say deputies discovered the box was blown up by an unknown explosive device.

Ring doorbell video captured the suspect appearing to be a male in his teens wearing a baseball cap. The person ran from the scene prior to the mailbox blowing up, authorities said.

Detectives and members of the Kane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or who may think they recognize this person is asked to call detectives a 630-444-1103. You can submit a tip through the Kane County App which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play.