Kane County man found guilty of attempted murder after trying to kill ex's new boyfriend by piping gas into his home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A man  is found guilty of attempted murder, after trying to kill his ex's new boyfriend by piping gas into his home. 

The incident happened back in January of 2020 on Downing Street in Elburn.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Frank Ryan drilled a hole in the man's home, and then inserted a plastic tube connected to the natural gas line outside.

He then tried to cover his tracks by putting duct tape on the home's doorbell camera. The plot was foiled after the man woke up to the smell of gas and found the tube.

Ryan  will be sentenced next month.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:17 PM

