Kane County hosting community tree planting at site of future solar panel field
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Kane County is inviting community members to help beautify the site of a future solar panel field.
The county announced 20 new trees will be planted, thanks to funding from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.
Kane County officials said the 2-megawatt solar field, located at the Kane County Judicial Center, is expected to generate enough energy to save taxpayers $5 million over the next 25 years.
The tree planting event will take place on June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can register online to participate in the community event.
Officials said the grant given for the trees allows the county to support "renewable energy solar project, planting a seed of sustainability locally."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.