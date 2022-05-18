Watch CBS News
Kane County hosting community tree planting at site of future solar panel field

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Kane County is inviting community members to help beautify the site of a future solar panel field. 

The county announced 20 new trees will be planted, thanks to funding from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative. 

Kane County officials said the 2-megawatt solar field, located at the Kane County Judicial Center, is expected to generate enough energy to save taxpayers $5 million over the next 25 years.

The tree planting event will take place on June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can register online to participate in the community event. 

Officials said the grant given for the trees allows the county to support "renewable energy solar project, planting a seed of sustainability locally."

