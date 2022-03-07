Kane County house is available for free, if you have it moved

Kane County House Available For Free, If You Have It Moved

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're looking for a little investment home or even a new home to live in, you can get one for free in Kane County.

But there's a catch.

You'll have to have the midcentury modern home moved yourself.

The house was recently annexed by the City of Elgin. It is scheduled to be demolished, but you have a chance to claim it before the wrecking ball moves in.

The 2,300 square-foot house is made of brick and metal, so it's heavy. It is also located near power lines, which would make it tricky to move.

Preservation experts estimate it could cost about a half a million dollars to relocate the home. It must be moved by April 1, or else, again, it will be torn down.