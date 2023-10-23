Kane County deputy critically hurt in head-on crash on Illinois Route 47

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Kane County Sheriff's deputy was critically hurt following a head-on crash in Hampshire Township Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Illinois Route 47 just south of Plank Road.

The office says the on-duty deputy was headed southbound when it was struck by a Dually Dodge RAM pickup truck towing a loaded trailer heading northbound. Officials said the truck attempted to stop in traffic.

The truck then proceeded into oncoming traffic – striking the squad car head-on.

A helicopter was requested to the scene for immediate medical attention based on the severity of the deputy's injuries, along with responding local fire departments. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition.

Three occupants were inside the Dodge at the time of the crash. The office said at least one was taken to Ascension St. Joseph's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash.