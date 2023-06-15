Kane County organization seeks volunteers to advocate for kids facing abuse, neglect

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – There's a big push for crucial volunteers in Kane County where an organization is looking for people to advocate for kids who are dealing with tough issues like abuse and neglect.

CBS 2 Sara Machi showed us the record-breaking numbers they're up against.

A camera crew set up in Kane County this week to capture stories with a special mission. The reporter is used to asking the questions, but now AnnMarie Fauske is leading the conversation as part of a recruitment campaign.

"You wouldn't really think that there're foster children living in our community, but there's a lot of them," said volunteer Amanda P.

Fauske was asking volunteers who are with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, in Kane County who are asking others to step up.

"We need help," said another volunteer.

Organizers said they need more volunteers because they've seen an 85% increase in kids coming to them over the last three years. In 2022, there was a new record of more than 600 kids served in more than 350 cases.

Machi: "Do you think other people realize that?"

Fauske: "I don't think people realize that. The increase of abuse and neglect was growing anyway and then you add COVID to the mix. We need eyes and ears on our children."

The group is looking for people from all backgrounds. And those kids need support faster than they can get it. At the moment, CASA Kane County has 200 volunteers with another 16 set to graduate from an eight-week training.

The organization offers training year-round.