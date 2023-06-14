Chicago woman Kandace Schipper, traveling in Japan, missing for 10 days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A desperate search for a Chicago woman travelling in Japan. Family members said they haven't heard from Kandace Schipper or her travel partner in 10 days.

Now they're hoping international attention will get Japanese authorities to investigate.

"She's always been somebody who's a free spirit and loves to travel. So when I heard she was going to Japan, I didn't really think anything out of it," said Schipper's sister, Chelse Rambo.

Rambo last heard from Schipper when their family was wishing the youngest of four sisters a happy birthday as the 29-year-old travelled around Japan.

"We got a message back that was just saying, 'I love you guys. Thanks so much,' and that's actually the last personal message that I received," Rambo said.

Schipper travelled to Japan on May 8, with near-daily updates on text and social media; but those ended June 4, with nobody hearing from Schipper or her travel partner since.

"We haven't been able to make contact with him. I personally don't know him well. We have tried to contact his family, who is also concerned, but there has not been much on that front for us," Rambo said.

It prompted Schipper's childhood friend to make a missing person report with Chicago Police.

"It was really very surreal. I've never obviously had to file a police report for a missing person before, and I hope that nobody ever does, because it's not a good feeling," Kendra Ensing said.

Schipper's family said the U.S. Embassy in Japan has been checking local hospitals and jails, with no luck. The last bank transaction Schipper made was at a burger restaurant in Shinjuku City outside Tokyo.

The family said her missing person flyer is now being shared around the world.

"It gets emotional to that point when you really think about what could happen. I just don't want to go there yet," Rambo said.

They hope attention to the case will bring them answers.

Rambo said they're making plans to send one of their family members to Tokyo soon. They said they have been told Tokyo Police will not investigate unless Schipper misses her trip home. She was scheduled to come back to Chicago at the end of the month.