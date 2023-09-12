Watch CBS News
Kahleah Copper talks new supermax contract to stay with Sky ahead of playoffs

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Kahleah Copper missed the Sky's regular season finale win over the Connecticut Sun with an ailing toe.

But she told CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris that she's fully good to go when the sky start their best-of-three playoff series with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

Copper talked about her decision to sign a new two-year supermax contract extension to stay in Chicago.

"I think that Chicago's the place where I've grown into who I am," she said. "I've set records. I've broken some records. I'm climbing. I'm chasing records. So it's really where I've grown into myself. When I first got here, I wasn't the player that I am. So just looking back on that, it's tough to leave in that position. Also, the grass is not always greener in other places."

That supermax contract will pay her $490,000 over the next two years.

