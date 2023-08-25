Lake County K9 helps locate missing child with special needs
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Another K9 is getting a special shoutout for a job well done. This time, for his help with a rescue.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted to social media about K9 Zeus. He helped a local police department find a missing child with special needs.
They said Zeus was able to find the boy who had been safely reunited with his family.
