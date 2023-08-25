Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake County K9 helps locate missing child with special needs

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Another K9 is getting a special shoutout for a job well done. This time, for his help with a rescue.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted to social media about K9 Zeus. He helped a local police department find a missing child with special needs.

They said Zeus was able to find the boy who had been safely reunited with his family. 

First published on August 25, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.