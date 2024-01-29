Watch CBS News
K9 Rin awarded Purple Heart after being injured in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Purple Heart awards aren't just for people wounded in action. They're for pups, too!

K9 Rin proudly accepted his award alongside his handler. Rin was injured back in June of 2022 while serving a search warrant with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He survived a bullet to the chest that punctured his lung. His handler was also short in the hand.

Rin is the first U.S. Marshals K9 awarded a Purple Heart.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 6:14 PM CST

