Two boys rescued from pond in Palatine

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.

Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.

Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Their conditions were not available.

Palatine police were investigating.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:44 PM

