Juvenile shot after resisting arrest by Sauk Village officer

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile by a Sauk Village Police officer.

Police say the shooting happened as officers were trying to arrest the boy Friday morning just before 9 a.m. right near 222nd and Torrence Avenue.

State Police say the boy started running while he had handcuffs on one of his wrists.

Officers began chasing him and one of them shot him -- it's not clear if the boy was armed.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.