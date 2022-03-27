Watch CBS News

Juvenile shot after resisting arrest by Sauk Village officer

/ CBS Chicago

Juvenile shot after resisting arrest by Sauk Village officer; Authorities investigate 00:27

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile by a Sauk Village Police officer.

Police say the shooting happened as officers were trying to arrest the boy Friday morning just before 9 a.m. right near 222nd and Torrence Avenue. 

State Police say the boy started running while he had handcuffs on one of his wrists.

Officers began chasing him and one of them shot him -- it's not clear if the boy was armed.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.

First published on March 27, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.