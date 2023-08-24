Juvenile hurt after crashing into tree in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a juvenile crashed into a tree in Elk Grove Village Wednesday night.

Around 11:03 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Cypress Lane. Responding officers located a 2011 Toyota Camry that struck a tree.

The male juvenile driver suffered injury and was pinned inside the vehicle. He was extricated and taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center by the Elk Grove Village Fire Department. The age and condition of the victim is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Joshua Swoboda at 847-357-4180.