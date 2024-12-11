Chicago-area juvenile counselor charged with sending nude photos to 17-year-old

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she sent lewd photos to a teenager while she was employed as a juvenile counselor.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Bayleigh Hoyt, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with official misconduct and distributing harmful materials.

According to officials, Hoyt was a juvenile counselor at the Depke Juvenile Detention Facility in Vernon Hills when she met the 17-year-old.

Officials said Hoyt began communicating with the teen and having "lewd conversations" after he was discharged from the facility. Hoyt sent the boy a nude photo of herself and encouraged him to delete the messages, officials said.

Shortly after, Lake County officials said Hoyt resigned from the juvenile facility, "before law enforcement became aware of the situation."

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday.

Hoyt remains in the Lake County Jail and was expected in court Wednesday morning.