Juvenile charged with armed carjacking of 33-year-old woman in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy has been charged after carjacking a woman in the Marquette Park neighborhood in August.

The teen was identified as the suspect who on Aug. 20 took a vehicle by force from the 33-year-victim, in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the suspect Wednesday in West Lawn.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.