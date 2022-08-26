Watch CBS News
Juvenile charged with possession of weapon, narcotics at CTA Red Line station

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is charged with carrying a weapon on CTA property Thursday evening.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

Police said around 6:43 p.m., officers were conducting a platform check at the Red Line station, in the 200 block of W. 63rd Street, when they observed the teen crossing between train cars through a prohibited access point.

Officers approached the offender for further investigation and recovered a weapon and narcotics.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

A citation was also issued to the teen for unsafely crossing between rail cars. 

No additional information is available at this time.  

First published on August 26, 2022 / 12:24 PM

