Bears QB Justin Fields says he's improving every day, aims to throw for 4,000 yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears had a day off on Thursday after their first two padded practices of training camp where quarterback Justin Fields continues to gain confidence with his new receivers and the same playbook.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy praised Fields for staying focused, saying if he makes a mistake, he doesn't do it twice.

The quarterback is using each day as a chance to get better.

"I think I'm just getting better every day," Fields said. "I don't know if I can grade myself necessarily, but I think I'm improving every day, and I think there are sometimes where somewhere else you might not [improve]. You might have to sit on your back leg a little bit longer sometimes, but it's really just confirming the defense and just letting your receivers roll out."

Fields expects to get his receivers involved quite a bit this season. He added he wants to throw for 4,000 yards.

The Bears open preseason play on Aug. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.