Justin Fields' jersey top seller at Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin Lids stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the dismal 3-14 bears season, we saw some truly dazzling moments from Justin Fields.

Bears fans in Chicago aren't the only ones taking notice.

Sports apparel store Lids is out with its top-selling jerseys by state and there are some surprises.

Bear's Justin Fields has the highest-selling jersey in Illinois.

We probably should expect that, but Fields' #1 jersey is also doing big numbers in Indiana and Wisconsin. It seems Bear nation is infiltrating Packer territory.

Although Fields is outselling everyone else in those three states, he didn't crack the top ten in the country.

Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and George Kittle hold the top three selling spots.