Justin Fields back at practice; whether he'll play Sunday remains unclear

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Thanksgiving Day, Cole Kmet hopefully got home in time to enjoy some stuffing.

He said that's his Thanksgiving favorite.

The big question, though, for Kmet and the offense is who will be serving up the passes to them on Sunday - Justin Fields or Trevor Siemian?

After just holding a walkthrough Wednesday, it was a full practice Thursday for the Bears - which meant some throwing for Justin Fields.

He was officially limited again with his separated non-throwing shoulder.

The Bears are not saying yet who will get the call on Sunday. Kmet is okay with the indecision, since he's used to catching for a number of different QBs in his three years in Chicago.

"I feel like I've become so accustomed to it. Not saying that's a good thing, but you kind of just learn to deal with it. But at the end of the day, you've just got to focus on your job and your things that you're going to take care of – and obviously, whenever you're switching quarterbacks, it is tough on everybody," Kmet said. "But you've got to do your job in terms of knowing the playbook – knowing what you're going to do. Quarterbacks have got different styles, but you've just got to be able to adapt to them in flux."

In NFL game action this Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions were hoping for their first Thanksgiving win since 2016. They led the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills in the fourth, but onetime Bears fill-in kicker Michael Badgley drilled a 51-yarder to tie the game at 25 with 23 seconds to play.

The Bills ultimately won 28-25 with another field goal by Tyler Bass.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20. The New England Patriots were taking on the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night.