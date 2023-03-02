Watch CBS News
Local News

Jussie Smollett's lawyers accuse Cook County judge of 'bias'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Jussie Smollett's lawyers accuse Cook County judge of 'bias'
Jussie Smollett's lawyers accuse Cook County judge of 'bias' 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lawyers for Jussie Smollett filed their long-awaited appeal of the actor's hate crime hoax conviction.

Smollett's lawyers argued the Cook County judge in charge of the case showed "bias and prejudgement of guilt toward Smollet."

They also argued the trial "violated Smollett's double jeopardy protection."

The former Empire star was convicted in 2021 of staging a phony attack against himself. Smollett served less than a week of his 150-day jail sentence before being released on bond.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 5:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.