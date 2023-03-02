Jussie Smollett's lawyers accuse Cook County judge of 'bias'

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lawyers for Jussie Smollett filed their long-awaited appeal of the actor's hate crime hoax conviction.

Smollett's lawyers argued the Cook County judge in charge of the case showed "bias and prejudgement of guilt toward Smollet."

They also argued the trial "violated Smollett's double jeopardy protection."

The former Empire star was convicted in 2021 of staging a phony attack against himself. Smollett served less than a week of his 150-day jail sentence before being released on bond.